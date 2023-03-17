Bangkok holding charity run this Saturday for World Down Syndrome Day

“Running for the Love of Special Children” will be held from 9am until 9pm at Wonder World Fun Park on Kanchanaphisek Road in Khan Na Yao district. Runners on the 3km, 5km and 10km routes will start from 6.20pm at 10-minute intervals.

A group of children met with governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Friday to invite him to preside over Saturday’s event, which will also feature games, music performances and other activities to raise awareness about Down syndrome.

The Association for Parents of Persons with Intellectual Impairment of Thailand hosts the running event every year to raise public awareness on how to interact with intellectually impaired people and allow them to be part of society. Activities in the event also help intellectually impaired people learn to walk and run safely, improving their physical ability and leading to stronger mental health.

The association said the event also aims to provide moral support to parents and families of intellectually impaired people, while promoting social activities that their special children can take part in.

Details of the running event are available at https://shorturl.asia/ia8v0 or by calling (02) 971 9727 or 099 092 7444. Runners can register at https://lin.ee/w0dx2bG.



