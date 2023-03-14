New Bangkok running park links 3 green lungs in city centre

The catchily named National Sports Development Fund-Sports Authority of Thailand (NSDF-SAT) Park links three city parks – Benchakitti, Benchakitti Forest and Lumphini – to provide a green jogging and exercise route through the city centre.

The park/route uses 5 rai (0.8 hectares) of the three parks, plus the so-called “green mile” elevated walkway that links Benchakitti and Lumphini parks.

It’s located on the road next to the Tobacco Authority of Thailand in Khlong Toei district, accessible by both Rama IV and Sukhumvit roads.

BTS Skytrain users can get there via either Phloen Chit or Asok stations, while the closest MRT stations are Khlong Toei, Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre or Lumphini.

NSDF manager Supranee Guptasa said the new facility aims to be a “running park” that promotes exercise among people in Phloen Chit, Sukhumvit, Khlong Toei, Rama IV, and Silom areas.

“There are over 600,000 office workers in these areas, plus 240,000 local residents that will benefit from the park, which offers a convenient location for exercise after people finish their daily activities,” she said.

The NSDF-SAT Park features a running route that connects Lumphini, Benchakitti, and Benchakitti Forest parks, allowing up to 4,000 runners to enjoy a long, challenging track amid a variety of landscapes.

Facilities along the way include a fitness centre, locker cabinets, drinking fountains, toilets, CCTV surveillance, and wheelchair ramps.

NSDF-SAT Park is open daily from 5am to 10pm. See how to get there on Google Maps at https://bit.ly/3J2OLUa