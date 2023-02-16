Thonburirom Park in Bangkok extends opening hours to suit locals
Opening hours of Thonburirom Park in Thung Khru district, central Bangkok have been extended to 4am to 9pm daily to increase service opportunities for the public, said Bangkok spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala on Wednesday.
He said the move is part of governor Chadchart Sittipunt’s policy to make public parks convenient and safe spaces for Bangkokians by adjusting opening hours to suit people in each area.
Normally, public parks under Bangkok’s Environment Department open at 5am and close at 9pm daily.
However, opening hours at the following parks have been adjusted:
- Suan Luang Rama IX Park, Prawet district: open 5am to 7pm daily
- Nong Bon Lake Park and Water Sports Centre, Prawet: open 5am to 6.30pm daily
- Lumpini Park, Pathum Wan: open 4.30am to 10pm daily
- Chatuchak Park, Chatuchak: open 4.30am to 10pm daily
- Benchasiri Park, Khlong Toei: open 4.30am to 10pm daily
- Thonburirom Park, Thung Khru: open 4am to 9pm daily