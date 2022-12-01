Bangkok’s biggest floral fair bursts into bloom at Rama IX park

The winter fair known as "Phanmai Ngam Aram Suan Luang Ror Kao" (Beautiful Flora at Suan Luang Rama IX Park) is back after Covid-19, running daily, 8am to 7pm, until December 10.

This year’s highlights include displays of rare lotuses and tulips, music performances, traditional shows, firework displays, exhibitions, and booths selling handicrafts and traditional snacks.

Fireworks shows to mark the opening and closing of the festival will be held tonight and on December 10 at 7pm.

Among the musical treats are performances by the Royal Thai Army, Royal Thai Navy, and Royal Thai Police bands, shows by Surasak Montri School’s award-winning marching band, and a performance by Kasetsart University musicians.

For spectacular sights of tulips and other winter flowers, check out the “PTT in Wonderland” display at Gate 4. Meanwhile gardeners will want to dig into the market for plant and gardening tools at Gate 6. Here, you will also find beautiful specimens vying for prizes in the plant contest.

Ratchamongkol Hall in the heart of the park is holding exhibitions and performances to showcase Thai arts and craftsmanship, as well as the royal projects of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great (Rama IX).

The park can be reached via public buses Nos 40, 133, 145, 206, 207, 145, 206 and aircon bus No 15. Skytrain users can take a free shuttle bus from BTS On Nut and Udom Suk stations to Central Bangna, where public vans connect to the park.