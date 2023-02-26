Bangkok’s newest park almost ready to open now that last family has moved out
The new Pathumwananurak Park in downtown Bangkok will soon be open to the public now that the last house in the vicinity has been demolished.
Most houses in the area were torn down in January after residents accepted the compensation offered by the Crown Property Bureau and moved out.
Just one household held its ground and refused to leave.
“The last family refused to move because they were concerned about whether they will be able to find a new home in an area familiar to them,” locals said.
The area where the park is located was formerly the Rong Poon community comprising some 1,000 homes. Now the homes near the CentralWorld shopping mall along the Saen Saep canal are being replaced by a 40-rai (6.4 hectare) park.
The construction of the park began in 2017 in response to Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s wish to increase public green spaces for Bangkokians.
The park, which was named by the Princess, was completed in December 2018.
The park features a small amphitheatre, an exhibition space and a water treatment facility. It is also connected with an elevated walkway to the Ratchaprasong intersection.
