Election Commission announces final list of constituencies in Royal Gazette

The announcement lists the districts and sub-districts included in each constituency.

It was signed by commission chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong. One MP from each constituency will be elected, and the 400 constituency MPs will join another 100 from the party-list system to fill 500 seats in the House of Representatives.

Each voter will get two ballots, one to elect their preferred constituency MP and one for their preferred political party.

The website of the Royal Gazette also published another announcement from the commission explaining the process for overseas voting.

Thais living overseas can register in person at their respective embassy or consulate, or online via the website of the Department of Provincial Administration at http://election.dopa.go.th. They can also register through the commission’s Smart Vote mobile application.

The EC has tentatively scheduled the next general election on May 7, while Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Friday that he has prepared a decree to dissolve the Parliament and that it is awaiting royal endorsement.