Thai tycoon Vikrom pledges 95% of his wealth to charity

The philanthropist announced that he has specified in his will that most of his assets, worth more than 20 billion baht, will go to the Amata Foundation upon his death.

These assets include land plots, buildings, condominiums, company shares and other personal belongings that can be used to promote the public good as per the foundation’s objectives, he said.

Vikrom, who serves as chairman of the charity, also said that he was stepping down as CEO of Amata to take on the role of adviser.

The public company, listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand in 2007, specialises in developing industrial estates in Thailand and other countries. It has some 40 affiliates and subsidiaries.

Vikrom is registered as the operator of six companies under the Amata business empire, with assets totalling 26.8 billion baht, according to data from the Commerce Ministry’s Department of Business Development (DBD).

