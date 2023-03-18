Thai tour guides up in arms over Chinese guides ‘stealing’ their jobs

Paisal Suethanuwong, an executive member of the association, said on Saturday that complaints from individual members about a rising number of Chinese guides working illegally in Thailand had fallen on deaf ears.

Chinese tourists have been returning to Thailand in great numbers since January, but most of the guides benefitting from this are foreign nationals working illegally here, he said.

Tour operators – mostly Chinese owned – say they need to hire foreign nationals due to a shortage of Chinese-speaking guides in Thailand, but licensed Chinese-speaking members of the association are still looking for work, he said.

They have submitted complaints to a number of state agencies asking them to do something about illegal guides “stealing” their jobs but no action has been taken, Paisal said.