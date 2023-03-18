Forum proposes 12 rules for combatting climate change

The 12 rules proposed by the Climate Action Leader are:

1. Act fast, act now: Thailand needs to address climate change as a matter of national security since it impacts trade, investment, food security, energy, and water.

2. Tougher environmental laws: Stricter regulations regarding the environment have to be implemented.

3. Collaboration between sectors: The government need to promote collaboration with companies and people.

4. Technological leverage: Technological development needs to be used to help the country achieve its environmental goals.

5. Green business models: Companies need to adhere to green business models.