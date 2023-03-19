Magical amulet ‘saves’ 2 German men, 2 Thai women by skin of their teeth
Two German men and two Thai women got away with a few injuries after their Mitsubishi SUV hit a power pole –all thanks to a Khruba Siwichai amulet.
The 68-year-old German man who was driving the SUV said he, his wife and the other German-Thai couple were heading from Surin to Buri Ram’s Nang Rong district. He said he lost control of his car and hit the pole while trying to overtake a six-wheeled truck ahead, and put their survival down to the amulet he was wearing.
The white Mitsubishi sports utility vehicle had overturned and fallen into a roadside ditch on the Buri Ram-Surin Route 226. All four were taken to Buri Ram Hospital.
Pol Captain Kornphat Promwan, 48, said the German’s SUV had overtaken his car at high speed before losing control while trying to overtake the six-wheeled truck.
Khruba Siwichai, whose amulet has been credited with saving their lives, was a Buddhist monk born in 1879 in a village in Lamphun province. The charismatic monk was known for building many temples and conflicts with local authorities, especially the Sangha. He is also seen as the patron saint of the Lanna people.