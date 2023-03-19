Police arrest Chinese trio accused of kidnapping in Bangkok near Cambodian border

The incident began on Thursday night when the female suspect invited the student for dinner in Ekkamai. Police say the student was subsequently detained in a van.

She was forced to transfer digital currency worth 270,000 baht to them, police said.

The suspects also demanded ransom of 2.9 million baht from the student’s relatives and boyfriend. They released the student in Bangkok's Minburi district on Friday, police said.

The female suspect had known the student for almost a year, police said, adding that the student had received a large sum of cash from a land deal in China.