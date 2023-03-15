Thailand approves extradition deal with Russia as Russians flood in

Tens of thousands of Russians hoping to avoid conscription and the economic fallout of war with Ukraine have visited Thailand since the invasion in February last year, according to Al Jazeera. It reports that many are looking to move to the Kingdom permanently, citing data showing Russians bought nearly 40% of condos sold to foreigners in Phuket last year.

