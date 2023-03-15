Thailand approves extradition deal with Russia as Russians flood in
The Cabinet approved a draft extradition treaty with Russia on Tuesday amid reports that Russians are flocking to Thailand to avoid fallout from the war with Ukraine.
The treaty would boost collaboration to suppress crime, said government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek, adding that the details match extradition agreements Thailand has with other countries.
The extradition deal does not need Parliament’s approval since it does not affect Thailand's territory, economy, society or trade and investment, she said.
Tens of thousands of Russians hoping to avoid conscription and the economic fallout of war with Ukraine have visited Thailand since the invasion in February last year, according to Al Jazeera. It reports that many are looking to move to the Kingdom permanently, citing data showing Russians bought nearly 40% of condos sold to foreigners in Phuket last year.
