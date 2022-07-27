Taiwanese call-centre scam suspect extradited to Thailand

Prayuth said Kuo was arrested in Tirana, the capital of Albania, on September 27 last year and Albanian authorities alerted Thai authorities to initiate the extradition process.

The spokesman said Kuo’s gang allegedly operated from Dubai to make VOIP (voice-over-IP) or Internet-based calls to deceive victims in Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan.

Several Thais have fallen victim to the gang members, who masqueraded as court officials, post officials, police officers, Department of Special Investigation officials, anti-money laundering officials, drug suppression officers and central bank officials.