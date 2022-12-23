4 more houses in Bangkok found stealing electricity to mine crypto

The team also seized 138 crypto-mining tools and four computers, while a manhunt has been launched for possible suspects.

An earlier crackdown on December 16 resulted in MEA staff and police checking five sites in Bang Bon district and seizing 223 crypto-mining tools and four computers. This mining operation allegedly caused damages of up to 10 million baht yearly.

The crackdown was prompted after the MEA reported to Tha Kham Police Station about the alleged electricity theft on December 13.

Last month, the Department of Special Investigation launched an “Electrical Shock” lightning operation to inspect 41 sites in Greater Bangkok where electricity was being stolen to mine cryptocurrency.