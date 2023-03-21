Govt must come clean about Prachinburi radiation contamination, says health expert

Dr Sonthi Kotchawat on Tuesday said he feared that residents living within five kilometres of the factory could be affected by a radiation leak which he believes has already happened.

On Monday, the Office of Atoms for Peace (OAP) joined senior officials of local and government agencies at a press conference designed to allay public fears of any leak. They said the Caesium-137 canister that triggered the scare had melted in the furnace of a recycling metal plant without causing contamination of the surrounding environment.

The canister is believed to have been stolen from National Power Plant 5 in Prachinburi’s Sri Maha Phot district last month. Its disappearance was discovered on March 10.

Police are investigating how the canister ended up at the recycling factory but no arrests have been made as yet.