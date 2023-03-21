Three police charged with kidnapping Chinese man in botched scam

The arrests came in response to a complaint filed at Din Daeng police station on Monday by the Chinese national’s interpreter, a 38-year-old Thai woman identified only as Ms A.

The interpreter told police that a Chinese man, identified as Tilung, 62, asked her to meet him at his residence in Soi Pracha Songkhro 2, Din Daeng district on March 10 to help him renew his passport and visa at Chaengwattana.

She said a Chinese friend of Tilung’s drove them to the government complex, but the group returned to Tilung's home after Chaengwattana Immigration rejected his documents.

Ms A alleges that she and Tilung were then kidnapped by five suspects who turned up at the house in three cars. She said Tilung's driver-friend assisted the suspects.

The suspects then drove the pair around Chaengwattana for 4-5 hours before sending Tilung and Ms A back to Soi Pracha Songkhro 2 at night, she said.

Tilung’s Chinese friend had earlier advised him he could stay in Thailand by using a Thai citizen’s ID card at the government complex.

Ms A said Tilung admitted the suspects had asked for 60,000 in USDT cryptocurrency (just over 2 million baht) to process the immigration scam, but he had eventually negotiated a fee of 30,000 USDT.

Tilung reportedly asked his son to transfer cryptocurrency to the suspects via the imToken application.