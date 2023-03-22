Japanese businesses club gives more scholarships to BMA school students

Fifteen students in Grade 6 or higher received 10,000 baht scholarships to support their studies.

The scholarships were given at a ceremony presided over by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt at City Hall on Tuesday. Aichi-kai chairman Keijiro Inada attended the ceremony.

The BMA is committed to the development of children's learning capability and creativity, highlighted by one of the city’s goals of making all schools in Bangkok ”modern” and “progressive”, Chadchart told the ceremony’s participants.

He also thanked the Aichi-kai Club for supporting students who have excellent academic records but lack funding.

“The BMA and Aichi-kai share the same commitment to continually support educational opportunities for the underprivileged,” Chadchart said. “Those who received scholarships today will learn about the importance of giving and helping each other, which our society highly needs.”

The Aichi-kai Club was established in 1978 by companies and organisations based in Japan’s Aichi Prefecture that have branch offices in Thailand.

It aims to strengthen the relationship between Thailand and Japan and engage in activities that are beneficial for its members and the public.

It has a total membership of 139 companies. Its current chairman is Keijiro Inada, executive vice president of Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing (Thailand) Ltd.

The club has been providing scholarships to students at BMA schools for 35 years. It has granted 2.16 million baht in scholarships to 455 students.