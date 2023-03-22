500 Nakhon Phanom residents escape fraud charges by closing fake bank accounts

Yaowarat (last name withheld), a 53-year-old resident of Renu Nakhon, said an agent had shown up at the end of last year to get their documents, such as ID card copies.

“The agent claimed he will use these documents to get memberships of a political party and receive government welfare,” she said.

She added that the agent also promised 300 to 400 baht in cash for every person who handed over their personal documents.

Yaowarat said the victims later realised that the agent had used their documents to open bank accounts that were used to circulate funds of more than 100,000 baht.

Some people have also been charged with possessing bank accounts used by criminals, she added.