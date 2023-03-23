BEV buyers driving 40% surge of electric vehicle registrations in Thailand
The number of electric vehicles registered in Thailand rose 40% in the first two months of this year compared to the same time last year, government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said on Thursday.
Cumulative registrations of the three types of EVs – hybrid (HEV), plug-in hybrids (PHEV), and battery (BEV) – in January hit 317,502. That figure climbed again in February with 331,885 EVs registered.
Anucha said the rise was driven by government measures for manufacturers and consumers. Incentives for consumers include subsidies of between 18,000 baht and 150,000 baht on purchases of electric vehicles depending on the battery size.
Anucha said the prime minister had acknowledged the rise in EV registrations, which was good news for Thailand’s bid to become a low-carbon society.
Thailand will invest 40 billion baht from 2023 to 2025 under its plan to become an electric-vehicle manufacturing hub, with EVs accounting for 30% of total production by 2030.
HEV registrations totalled 257,726 in January and rose to 265,475 in February.
HEVs are powered by an internal combustion engine in combination with one or more battery-driven electric motors.
PHEV registrations totalled 43,297 in January and rose to 44,535 in February.
PHEVs acquire most of their energy from an external source and are equipped with a bigger battery.
BEV registrations saw by far the biggest rise, soaring 286.83%. from 4,260 registrations last year to 16,479 in January. Registrations rose again in February, to 21,875.
BEVs are fully electric vehicles with rechargeable batteries and no combustion engine.
Related News
Krungsri Auto doubles loan availability for EVs as it unveils strategies to woo new generation
Jolt in demand for EVs expected at Bangkok International Motor Show from today