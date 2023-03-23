BEV buyers driving 40% surge of electric vehicle registrations in Thailand   

Cumulative registrations of the three types of EVs – hybrid (HEV), plug-in hybrids (PHEV), and battery (BEV) – in January hit 317,502. That figure climbed again in February with 331,885 EVs registered.

Anucha said the rise was driven by government measures for manufacturers and consumers. Incentives for consumers include subsidies of between 18,000 baht and 150,000 baht on purchases of electric vehicles depending on the battery size.

Anucha said the prime minister had acknowledged the rise in EV registrations, which was good news for Thailand’s bid to become a low-carbon society.