Taiwanese blogger wins ‘giant chicken rice’ challenge by devouring 3kg meal in Bangkok
A slender young Taiwanese tourist completed a Bangkok restaurant’s challenge on Wednesday by consuming a three-kilogram meal of chicken and rice in less than an hour.
Jai Wei Ku wore a Thai high school uniform while taking the “giant chicken rice” challenge at Sri Leung Pochana restaurant.
Anyone who can finish the 3kg meal in less than an hour dines for free. However, those who cannot finish the meal have to pay its full cost – 650 baht.
Jai became the 37th winner of the challenge, according to a Facebook post by the restaurant, which said she finished the meal in 35 minutes.
“Taiwanese school girl Jai Wei Ku took 35 minutes to finish. Very cute,” said the description of the photos from the challenge posted on the restaurant's Facebook page.
The “giant chicken rice” dish consists of 2kg of rice and 1kg of chicken, which can be fried, steamed or grilled. Soup and hot sauces are included.
The dish is enough to feed up to eight hungry people, according to Thai-language media reports.
Jai, who is also a food blogger, posted photos of herself on Instagram wearing a Thai student uniform, which has become a popular fashion trend for female Chinese tourists.
The restaurant posted pre- and post-challenge photos, as well as a video showing her easily devouring the meal, on its Facebook page.
Sri Leung Pochana restaurant is located near the Saphan Kwai BTS Skytrain station in Samsen Nai district.