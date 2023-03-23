Taiwanese blogger wins ‘giant chicken rice’ challenge by devouring 3kg meal in Bangkok

Jai Wei Ku wore a Thai high school uniform while taking the “giant chicken rice” challenge at Sri Leung Pochana restaurant.

Anyone who can finish the 3kg meal in less than an hour dines for free. However, those who cannot finish the meal have to pay its full cost – 650 baht.

Jai became the 37th winner of the challenge, according to a Facebook post by the restaurant, which said she finished the meal in 35 minutes.