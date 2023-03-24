Bangkok joins with Central Group to expand green space and combat global warming

Representatives from the World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF) Thailand, Phra Khanong district office, and Bangkok Environment and Health departments also helped give away 800 seedlings to people at the health centre so they can plant them at home.

The activity was part of the “60+ Earth Hour 2023” campaign to be held on Saturday, which the city, WWF Thailand, Central Group and networks of partners have jointly organised for 16 years.

Earth Hour runs from 8.30 to 9.30pm on March 25 every year and sees cities across the world turn off their lights and unused appliances as a symbolic gesture in the fight against global warming.

This year, besides having department stores under Central Group in Bangkok turning off their unnecessary lights during Earth Hour, the company also launched a campaign called “Central Volunteer: Planting Trees after 60+ Earth Hour 2023” to further increase green space in the city, which will also serve as a wall that absorbs dust and air pollution.

The public is invited to join the Bangkok governor’s 1-million tree planting campaign, which so far has people committed to planting 1,641,310 trees, of which 313,812 have already been planted.

You can keep up with the project’s progress at www.bkk1milliontrees.com. The website also records the location of each tree planted and reminds owners to take care of it.



