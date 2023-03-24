Venus occultation: Planet of love has another hot date in night sky tonight

The planet of love will cuddle up to the Moon before disappearing behind it for just over an hour on Friday night.

The phenomenon, known as a lunar occultation, will occur from 6.37pm to 7.45pm and be visible from Bangkok and the rest of Thailand – clear skies permitting.

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (Narit) said people will be able to observe the occultation with their naked eye or via telescope.

"The Moon will gradually occult Venus at 6.37pm before moving away at 7.45pm," Narit said, adding that the precise occultation time will differ according to the viewer’s location.