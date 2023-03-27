An official warning for motorists with pending fines

Motorists who failed to display the tax sticker to traffic police would be subjected to a maximum fine of 2,000 baht, as well as a one-point reduction of their driving score, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said.

Many motorists, who received tickets for traffic violations by mail, have ignored paying the fines.

Some motorists apparently believe that the Department of Land Transport (DLT) database is not linked to the traffic police’s database and hence, it was not possible for officials to determine which vehicles had been fined.

“The Royal Thai Police Headquarters has been submitting data to the DLT electronically in real time, so they can check vehicles to determine if their drivers have fines,” Ratchada clarified.

She added that motorists with unpaid traffic tickets would get a temporary receipt when they renewed their annual tax registration at the DLT. The receipt can be shown to police instead of the sticker for 30 days, after which they will have to pay the fines to get the sticker.

Motorists can check the https://ptm.police.go.th/eTicket website to find out whether or not they have unpaid fines, as well as their points position.

Fines can be paid via the Krungthai Next application of Krung Thai Bank or through the bank’s ATMs.