Choked by yellow smog, Chiang Rai locals demand Asean action on Myanmar fires

Locals on Monday submitted a letter to Mae Sai district chief Narongpon Kidarn, demanding short and long-term solutions to the PM2.5 crisis, including negotiations with neighbouring countries and placing PM2.5 on Asean's agenda.

They also accepted donations of equipment and drinking water for firefighters who are battling forest fires in the province.

Sawetyont Srisamut, vice president of the Chiang Rai Chamber of Commerce, said the province suffered severe air pollution every year.

He pointed out that Thailand now has satellites and technology that can detect hotspots and fires as they occur within its own borders and in neighbouring countries.

"Hence, the government should negotiate with neighbouring countries on this issue," he said.

Satellite images confirm that most of the fires are being lit in Myanmar, Laos and northern Thailand.

Trasak Srithiphan, an adviser to Chiang Rai Chamber of Commerce, said air pollution this year was more severe than the crisis of 2011.

He said the situation would get even worse if the government and authorities did not tackle the problem.

"We hope the government and related agencies are paying attention to this issue," he said.