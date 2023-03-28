Loei’s Phu Kradueng National Park closed over fears of fire
The Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei has been closed to the public until further notice due to frequent fires, the park authorities announced on Tuesday.
Park chief Adisorn Hemthanon said tourists will only be allowed to visit Sri Than and Wang Kwang tourist service centres, while the forested area will remain off-limits.
The order specified that anybody who has an emergency and needs to enter the park must seek permission from the park chief. Violators will be subject to a maximum fine of 100,000 baht.
Adisorn said entry to the park had to be banned because of frequent fires, especially during the dry months of March and April. Hence, he said, people are being kept out for their own safety.
Provinces in the North are hit with frequent forest fires during the dry season, causing severe PM2.5 pollution.
On March 23, the chief of Chiang Rai’s Phu Chi Fa National Park, Witthaya Buaphol, also announced that the park was being closed to visitors until further notice.
A tract of forest on a peak in the Phu Chi Fa mountains caught fire at 3pm on Thursday. The park in Chiang Rai’s Thoeng district lies on the border with Laos and the park chief reckons the blaze had originated across the border in Laos.