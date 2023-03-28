Loei’s Phu Kradueng National Park closed over fears of fire

Park chief Adisorn Hemthanon said tourists will only be allowed to visit Sri Than and Wang Kwang tourist service centres, while the forested area will remain off-limits.

The order specified that anybody who has an emergency and needs to enter the park must seek permission from the park chief. Violators will be subject to a maximum fine of 100,000 baht.

Adisorn said entry to the park had to be banned because of frequent fires, especially during the dry months of March and April. Hence, he said, people are being kept out for their own safety.