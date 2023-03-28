Hospitals in North ready for patients hit by PM2.5 pollution: Anutin

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Tuesday that Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, the ministry’s permanent secretary, is in the North to monitor people’s health in response to the worsening PM2.5 pollution.

Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Loei and Mae Hong Song are among the northern provinces where PM2.5 ultra-fine dust in the air rose well beyond the safe threshold mainly due to forest fires and slash-and-burn farming methods in the North and neighbouring countries.

PM2.5 is fine particulate matter that is less than 2.5 microns in size and can lodge in the lungs. As of press time, PM2.5 readings in some parts of Chiang Rai had crossed 200 micrograms per cubic metre of air (µg/m³), well beyond Thailand’s safe limit of 50µg/m³ and the World Health Organisation’s limit of 12µg/m³.