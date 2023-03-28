Unicef report finds children in Thailand at 'high risk' from climate change

Those living in the northeastern and southern provinces of Ubon Ratchathani, Nakhon Rachasima, Sri Saket, Nakhon Srithammarat and Narathiwat face the highest risks of all.

The study - Impact Assessment of Climate Change and Environmental Degradation on Children in Thailand - is the first of its kind in Thailand, examining the impact of climate change specifically on children across provinces, incomes, disabilities, and ages.

It also features a Child-Sensitive Climate Risk Index for the country based on factors including extreme heat, cold, floods, droughts as well as the availability of healthcare facilities and social services in each province. This can help the Government, civil society and businesses prioritise climate action for children and their communities.

According to the study, the primary climate hazards affecting children in Thailand are floods, droughts and high temperatures, which can cause water contamination, spread of diseases and food insecurity. These threaten the health, development and well-being of children, who are more vulnerable to climate disasters than adults due to their less developed immune and nervous systems as well as their dependency on adults for their safety and well-being.