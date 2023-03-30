Property crackdown: Chinese national, ‘Thai nominees’ arrested in Chiang Mai

Deputy national police chief General Surachate Hakparn said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday in connection with a housing estate in the northern city’s San Kamphaeng district.

The project has 195 housing units priced between 5 million and 11 million baht and is marketed to Chinese buyers.

Earlier, Surachate met with local officials to discuss evidence that Chinese investors are purchasing large numbers of land plots throughout Chiang Mai province – with the help of Thai nominees – to build housing projects, shops, companies, and private schools.

An investigation found at least one foreign-controlled company was using Thai nominees, police said, adding that arrest warrants were issued for three Chinese nationals and four Thais suspected of being involved in the illegal company. They did not disclose the company’s name.

Police identified the Chinese suspect as Li Qingfang. The alleged Thai nominees were identified by their given names only: Parichart, Manas, and Sanchai. Parichart and Manas are Chiang Mai natives, while Sanchai is a resident of Chiang Rai, police said.