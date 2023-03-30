4,500 trips arranged from Bangkok to transport 60,000 people every day during Songkran

Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit, managing director of the state-run Transport Company, said some 60,000 people would leave Bangkok by buses or vans each day from April 10-12.

To meet their needs, the Transport Company has arranged its buses, private buses and private vans to make about 4,500 trips a day.

He said the number of passengers is expected to rise by 10 per cent during the period.