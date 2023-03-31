River’s shocking colour change sparks worries of ecological distress

Thai-language media reports say the colour of the river changed near Ban Tha Samae San and Ban Tha Din Dam communities because of stains on its surface.

A local fisherman was quoted as saying the water turned a murky shade of green four or five days ago. He said the change in colour did not result in dead fish or a foul odour.

He did, however, express concern that the murky green water could damage the ecosystem and called for officials to investigate.