Chiang Mai's severe PM2.5 pollution lands thousands in hospital

The actual number, however, is far higher than reported because many patients could not be admitted due to overcrowding, said Prof Dr Bannakit Lojanapiwat, dean of Chiang Mai University’s Faculty of Medicine.

Dr Bannakit was quoted in a press statement released by the university on Friday.

“Doctors and public health personnel are working round the clock to provide the best possible healthcare to the public. However, people should also take care of their health to prevent severe symptoms from air pollution,” he said.

The doctor advised people to keep track of the quality of air in their area via mobile applications like Air4Thai, AirVisual, and เช็คฝุ่น (dust check).

“If the level of PM2.5 exceeds 50 micrograms per cubic metre of air [μg/m3], you should avoid staying outdoors for too long,” he said. “In areas with PM2.5 above 150μg/m3, people should stay indoors, shut the windows and turn on air conditioners or purifiers that can filter dust particles.”

If you must go outdoors, make sure to wear N95 facemasks properly, he added.