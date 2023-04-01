Bangkok readies venues and personnel for MP application

The application period opens on Monday and runs until Friday, from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

Thailand’s general election will be held on May 14. People unable to cast votes on that day must register to vote in advance on May 7.

Khajit said he observed a test run of applications for candidates during which officials went through the application process from document preparation to registration.

“The drill today ran smoothly so we expect no problems during the actual application dates,” he said, adding that officials from the Election Commission were also present to give advice and answer questions that city officials might have regarding the application process.

On Sunday, Khajit will check preparations at Building 1 of Bangkok City Hall 2 in Din Daeng district, which will be used as the application centre for candidates running as party-list MPs for Bangkok.

“With all the venues and personnel fully prepared, the city is confident that all candidates from all parties will be able to apply with no problem,” Khajit said.

Khajit, however, warned about an issue that the city experienced during the election, in which people who had registered to vote in advance changed their minds and went to the polling station on the actual election date.

“This is not allowed by the election laws. Please make sure to cast your vote only on the date that you register for,” he explained.