Bangkok readies venues and personnel for MP application
Bangkok permanent-secretary Khajit Chatchavanich on Saturday led a team to inspect the Bangkok Youth Center in Din Daeng district to ensure it is ready to be the application centre for candidates running for parliamentary seats in Bangkok’s 33 constituencies.
The application period opens on Monday and runs until Friday, from 8.30am to 4.30pm.
Thailand’s general election will be held on May 14. People unable to cast votes on that day must register to vote in advance on May 7.
Khajit said he observed a test run of applications for candidates during which officials went through the application process from document preparation to registration.
“The drill today ran smoothly so we expect no problems during the actual application dates,” he said, adding that officials from the Election Commission were also present to give advice and answer questions that city officials might have regarding the application process.
On Sunday, Khajit will check preparations at Building 1 of Bangkok City Hall 2 in Din Daeng district, which will be used as the application centre for candidates running as party-list MPs for Bangkok.
“With all the venues and personnel fully prepared, the city is confident that all candidates from all parties will be able to apply with no problem,” Khajit said.
Khajit, however, warned about an issue that the city experienced during the election, in which people who had registered to vote in advance changed their minds and went to the polling station on the actual election date.
“This is not allowed by the election laws. Please make sure to cast your vote only on the date that you register for,” he explained.
Samran Tantipanich, director of the Election Commission’s Political and Electoral Development Institute, thanked the permanent-secretary and all city officials who have been working hard to ensure the upcoming candidate application process runs smoothly.
Officials are now familiar with the process and can work seamlessly, Samran said.
He also advised applicants to arrive at the venue before opening hours, ideally from 5am, as officials can start working on document verification to save time. He warned supporters of candidates to refrain from cheering or making noise after candidates get their number.
Police officers will be dispatched at both locations to maintain public order throughout the application periods, Samran said.