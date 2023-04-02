Thailand sees slight uptick in CO2 emissions following end of pandemic restrictions

The slight increase in carbon dioxide emissions was caused by increased demand for energy due to the rebound in the services and tourism sectors triggered by the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, said the office’s director general Wattanapong Kurowat.

The transport sector emitted 79.6 million tonnes of CO2 last year, up 14.9% year on year, while businesses and households emitted 13.7 million tonnes of CO2, up 8.4% year on year, Wattanapong said.

Industry and electricity production emitted 66.5 million and 87.9 million tonnes of CO2, down 6.7% and 3.2% year on year, respectively, he added.