Officials, locals racing to save sacred mountain from fire in Chiang Mai

The nine buffer zones created so far are:

- Zone 1 in Ban Pang Yang village. Seven forest fires erupted near the village. Officials have created a buffer zone to prevent fires from spreading to the mountain.

- Zone 2 in Ban Mae Na Sai. Seven forest fires erupted and one spread to a cliff before it was extinguished. Army troops created a buffer to prevent it from spreading.

- Zone 3 in Ban Mai San Khayom. Twenty-four officials have been deployed to control two fires.

- Zone 4 in Ban Thung Pong Tai. Ten officials extinguished several fires near the village before being moved to Zone 3 to extinguish more fires.

- Zone 5 in Ban Pong Nua. Officials worked with village volunteers to extinguish a large blaze before it spread to the mountain.

- Zone 6 in Ban Mae Hia Nai. Officials continue fighting fires in this zone.

- Zone 7 at Kilometre Marker 7. Army troops created a large buffer to prevent seven fires from spreading to the mountain.

- Zone 8 a Kong Klong cliffs. Twenty military troops created a buffer and pulled out. They are waiting for two fires to reach the buffer zone and hoping they die down.

- Zone 9 at Na Rai Intersection. Four forest fires have been extinguished so far.