Miss Grand Rayong makes grand entrance – on a bike

Facebook user “Pakaii Pitirat” posted photos of Miss Grand Rayong Anuthida “Ninew” Sarathana arriving at Swissôtel on Bangkok’s Ratchadapisek Road riding a motorcycle taxi, with the bike owner riding pillion.

The post was widely shared and liked, with more than 3,000 Facebook users saying she must have been in a huge hurry.

The final stage of Miss Grand Thailand 2023 will be held at Bangkok’s Show DC Hall on April 29.

Contestants from all 77 provinces were required to show up at the hotel on Monday to register for the pageant.