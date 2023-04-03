Korat monk does victory dance after escaping mandatory conscription

Phra Phuwanai Koeipudsa, 24, was seen on Monday spreading his “wings” and running around the conscription station in Korat’s Nong Boon Mak district as if he were a footballer who had scored the winning goal.

His joyful reaction after drawing the “black ticket” drew gales of laughter from officials at the station.

The Nong Boon Mak station is one of many conscription sites where Thai men aged at least 18 are required to draw lots for conscription to the Thai Army.