Korat monk does victory dance after escaping mandatory conscription
The reaction of a young Buddhist monk in Nakhon Ratchasima said it all – like most Thais he too dreads being conscripted.
Phra Phuwanai Koeipudsa, 24, was seen on Monday spreading his “wings” and running around the conscription station in Korat’s Nong Boon Mak district as if he were a footballer who had scored the winning goal.
His joyful reaction after drawing the “black ticket” drew gales of laughter from officials at the station.
The Nong Boon Mak station is one of many conscription sites where Thai men aged at least 18 are required to draw lots for conscription to the Thai Army.
Normally there are more men than available positions, so they are required to draw lots. Those who pull red tickets are the ones drafted.
While some unemployed men want to be conscripted with the hope of starting a military career, many others, especially those fruitfully employed, dread spending two years in military camps.
Some political parties like Pheu Thai and Move Forward have promised to do away with mandatory military conscription if they win by a majority.