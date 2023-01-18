Move Forward pledges better welfare for military, end to conscription if it comes to power

“But, actually, we stand on the opposite side of the generals who destroyed democracy by staging a coup and are doing everything to perpetuate their political power,” Pita said in the letter.

He said his party is the enemy of generals who abuse power to suppress people whom they should protect and the party stands on the opposite side of the generals who push their personal interest with tax payers’ money and refuse to come under public scrutiny.

He said that Move Forward would like to make the following promises on the occasion of the Royal Thai Armed Forces Day – if the party wins the next election:

● End compulsory conscription

● Privates will not be forced to masturbate and jump into cesspools and there will be a serious human rights protection scheme

● Privates will not be cruelly punished by commanders over disciplinary matters because Move Forward will improve military rules to meet international standards

● Military inspectors of Parliament would hear complaints of junior soldiers

● Salaries and allowances of soldiers will be wired directly to their accounts so that they will not be siphoned off by commanders

● No commanders will be allowed to siphon money off from the food budget of junior soldiers

● Promotion evaluation system will be reformed so that any deserving candidate can be promoted without nepotism

● Missions unrelated to military affairs will be eliminated

● Soldiers will no longer be dispatched to serve as personal servants at residences of generals

● Military court for general cases will be abolished for soldiers and they will be tried in civilian courts instead.

● Military will be separated from politics.