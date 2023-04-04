9Near hacker ‘identified’ after threatening to leak data of 55 million Thais

The court also said that any websites found publishing data from 9near.org will also be blocked.

The ruling came in response to a petition by the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry, which expects the hacker to be arrested soon.

The website’s operator, known as “9Near – Hactivist”, announced on the Breach Forum website that he had obtained the personal data of 55 million Thai nationals. He claimed the data included names, surnames, birthdates, ID card numbers and telephone numbers.

The Rural Doctors Society claimed last week the data had been leaked from the Public Health Ministry’s Immunisation Centre.

9Near also threatened to publish the identities of organisations that had leaked the data unless they contacted him by 4pm on Wednesday (April 5).

“Almost election, decide wisely,” said a message on the website. “We are not kidding.”

The dark web Breach Forum is a website where personal data leaked from state agencies or private firms is bought and sold.