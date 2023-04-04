Suspects in Nonthaburi slaying of female student arrested in China

Surachate said Thai police coordinated with Chinese authorities to arrest the suspects after discovering that they flew to Chengdu on March 30.

He added that Chinese police are interrogating the suspects, who had committed other crimes in their home country before.

The three Chinese nationals, who had arrived in Thailand on March 20, are suspected of kidnapping, torturing and murdering a 22-year-old compatriot before dumping her body in a canal in Nonthaburi’s Bang Yai area. The student’s body was found last Saturday.

Police said the third-year university student, identified as Jin Can, was tortured and killed three days before her body was found.

They said Jin was kidnapped at 1.30am on March 29 from an unnamed university.

CCTV footage from the area where Jin’s body was found showed one of the three suspects carrying a rainbow-coloured bag thought to contain her body from a Mazda vehicle and dumping it in the canal.

Police said kidnappers had contacted Jin’s father via her WeChat account and demanded a ransom.

"The criminals demanded 500,000 yuan [about 2.5 million baht] from the victim's father," police said, citing information provided by a university lecturer.

"The father did not transfer the money because he was confused,” they said.

Surachate added that Thai police are also interrogating a Thai woman who introduced Jin to the three suspects and allegedly helped them escape and fly back to China.