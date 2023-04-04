TAT, TikTok tie up to capture Songkran memories this year

Nithee Seeprae, TAT deputy governor for digitalisation, research and development, said TAT is collaborating with TikTok because the app is popular, especially among youngsters.

The campaign is organised under the concept, “Good Moments can be Created without Waiting”.

“Th aim is to encourage tourists to travel across Thailand, create good memories and celebrate Songkran together,” he said, adding that the famous water festival is one of Thailand’s five “soft powers”.

Thailand’s “5F” soft powers include food, film, festivals, fashion and fighting (Muay Thai).

“TAT hopes everybody will be safe and happy during Songkran this year,” he added.