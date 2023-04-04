TAT, TikTok tie up to capture Songkran memories this year
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is collaborating with TikTok to launch the “TikTok Songkran across Thailand” campaign to stimulate tourism and promote Thai culture.
The campaign, which runs from April 1-17, invites people to post their content on tourist attractions in Thailand on TikTok using the following hashtags: #TikTokสงกรานต์ทั่วไทย #เที่ยวให้สุดวันหยุดยาว #TikTokพาเที่ยว.
Best content creators will win prizes worth more than 400,000 baht from TAT in the form of tour packages and privileges at hotels, spa parlours and restaurants.
Nithee Seeprae, TAT deputy governor for digitalisation, research and development, said TAT is collaborating with TikTok because the app is popular, especially among youngsters.
The campaign is organised under the concept, “Good Moments can be Created without Waiting”.
“Th aim is to encourage tourists to travel across Thailand, create good memories and celebrate Songkran together,” he said, adding that the famous water festival is one of Thailand’s five “soft powers”.
Thailand’s “5F” soft powers include food, film, festivals, fashion and fighting (Muay Thai).
“TAT hopes everybody will be safe and happy during Songkran this year,” he added.
Chanida Klyphun, TikTok Thailand’s chief of public policy, said the goal is to encourage people to capture their happy moments during Songkran.
“More than 7,000 video clips have already been submitted for this campaign, generating more than 20 million views,” she said.
Chanida added that the campaign also aims to boost the potential of small and medium-sized businesses in the healthcare, education, game, media, food and tourism industries.
She added that more and more TikTok users are starting to pay attention to tourism-related content.
“The cooperation between TAT and TikTok aims to promote Thai SMEs, so they can help stimulate the tourism sector,” she added.