3 Bangkok expressways tollfree on Thursday, motorways free for Songkran

The Highways Department, meanwhile, announced that motorists can use three motorways free of charge from 00.01am on April 12 to midnight on April 18. The motorways are:

• Motorway No 7: Bangkok-Chonburi-Pattaya-Map Ta Phut

• Motorway No 9: Bang Pa-In-Bang Phli

• Motorway No 9: Phra Pradaeng-Bang Khun Thien

The department said a section of the Bang Pa-In-Korat motorway will also be opened for free use, and traffic flow will be reversed in accordance with traffic congestion.

The 64-kilometre section of the motorway from Pak Chong to Si Khiew and Kham Thalay Sor will also be open to motorists from April 12 to 18 on a round-the-clock basis.

The department said it will set up 393 service spots to provide assistance to motorists nationwide on a 24-hour basis.