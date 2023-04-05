Immigration Bureau to tighten screening of tourists entering with visa on arrival

Royal Thai Police Commissioner-General Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas said on Wednesday that he had held a meeting on Tuesday with Immigration Bureau commissioner Pol Lt-General Pakphumpipat Sajjaphan to discuss measures for filtering out possible criminals who may attempt to enter the country using visa on arrival (VOA).

The meeting of police honchos took place after three Chinese nationals allegedly kidnapped, tortured and murdered a 22-year-old compatriot on March 29 before dumping her body in a canal in Nonthaburi province. The three have reportedly returned to China and have been arrested.

Damrongsak said he had told the Immigration chief to ensure that the screening does not affect the government’s policy to promote tourism and the 15-day VOA facility.