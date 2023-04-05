Next Michelin Guide edition includes unique flavours of Surat Thani and Koh Samui
Surat Thani and the island of Samui in the province have made it to the seventh edition of Michelin Guide Thailand 2024, expected to be released at the end of 2023.
Michelin Guide international director Gwendal Poullennec said Surat Thani and Koh Samui have many charming and interesting things to be discovered, including natural wonders, cultural heritage, and culinary delights.
He added that the combination of local and international cuisine, gorgeous ambience and people's hospitality had impressed Michelin Guide inspectors.
"The gastronomy there is unique and flavourful," he said, "There are many local dishes that cannot be found anywhere."
Surat Thani has been known as “the province of a thousand islands”, thanks to the archipelago including Samui, Pha-ngan and Tao Islands, as well as Mu Koh Ang Thong Marine National Park, he said.
He added that Koh Samui offers a variety of tourist facilities, including Thai and international restaurants, five-star hotels and luxury resorts.
"Surat Thani has become one of the major sources of food for the region and the entire country, including large oysters, river prawns, and salted duck eggs," he added.
Meanwhile, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the launch of Michelin Guide Thailand in the past six years has been a valuable contribution to TAT’s mission to attract foreign tourists.
He added that food is one of Thailand’s "5F" soft powers, besides film, festivals, fashion and fighting (Muay Thai).
“Hotel and restaurant businesses in Surat Thani and Koh Samui have started to recover after three years of the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.
Surat Thai generated the highest tourism revenue for Thailand last year. This demonstrates that the destination has the potential to attract quality tourists, he added.
"The Michelin Guide will take foodies on a gastronomic adventure across Thailand to experience the diversity and richness of Thai cuisine,” he added.
Surat Thani vice governor Chusak Rooying said apart from large oysters, river prawns, and salted duck eggs, the province is also a source of rambutan, coconut juice, turmeric and blue swimming crab.
He added that there are many tourist attractions in the province, such as Ratchaprapa Dam, Khao Sok National Park, Wat Phra Borommathat Chaiya and Phum Riang Village.
"Surat Thani has tourist attractions on the mainland and its islands," he said.
The Michelin Guide coverage has expanded from Bangkok in the 2018 edition, to include Nakhon Ratchasima, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani and Khon Kaen provinces in the 2023 edition.
For more information about Michelin Guide, visit guide.michelin.com/th/en or facebook.com/MichelinGuideThailand. The Michelin Guide worldwide application is also available for iOS and Android devices.