Next Michelin Guide edition includes unique flavours of Surat Thani and Koh Samui

Surat Thani and the island of Samui in the province have made it to the seventh edition of Michelin Guide Thailand 2024, expected to be released at the end of 2023.

Michelin Guide international director Gwendal Poullennec said Surat Thani and Koh Samui have many charming and interesting things to be discovered, including natural wonders, cultural heritage, and culinary delights.

He added that the combination of local and international cuisine, gorgeous ambience and people's hospitality had impressed Michelin Guide inspectors.

"The gastronomy there is unique and flavourful," he said, "There are many local dishes that cannot be found anywhere."

Surat Thani has been known as “the province of a thousand islands”, thanks to the archipelago including Samui, Pha-ngan and Tao Islands, as well as Mu Koh Ang Thong Marine National Park, he said.

He added that Koh Samui offers a variety of tourist facilities, including Thai and international restaurants, five-star hotels and luxury resorts.

"Surat Thani has become one of the major sources of food for the region and the entire country, including large oysters, river prawns, and salted duck eggs," he added.