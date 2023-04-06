Bangkok hottest in Thailand on Thursday as temperature soars past 50C

The capital’s southeastern Bang Na district topped the forecasted five hottest places in the country as hot season gripped Thailand.

Second-hottest was Chonburi's Laem Chabang at 49.4C, followed by Phuket (47.9C), Si Sa Ket (41.5C) and Phetchabun (40.6C).

The heat index, also known as the “felt air temperature”, is a measure of temperature and humidity combined.

People who spend time outside in temperatures between 41C and 54C are at risk of developing muscle cramp and heatstroke, the department said.

The department uses a four-level classification to assess the heat index: