Bangkok hottest in Thailand on Thursday as temperature soars past 50C
Bangkok will be the hottest area of the country on Thursday, with a heat index of 50.2 degrees Centigrade (122F), according to the Thai Meteorological Department.
The capital’s southeastern Bang Na district topped the forecasted five hottest places in the country as hot season gripped Thailand.
Second-hottest was Chonburi's Laem Chabang at 49.4C, followed by Phuket (47.9C), Si Sa Ket (41.5C) and Phetchabun (40.6C).
The heat index, also known as the “felt air temperature”, is a measure of temperature and humidity combined.
People who spend time outside in temperatures between 41C and 54C are at risk of developing muscle cramp and heatstroke, the department said.
The department uses a four-level classification to assess the heat index:
- Surveillance level (Green): 27-32C
- Warning level (Yellow): 32-41C
- Dangerous level (Orange): 41-54C
- Very dangerous level (Red): Over 54C
The department also issued a severe weather warning for upper Thailand, forecasting isolated thunderstorms, strong wind and hailstorms from Thursday to Sunday.
Summer storms will affect locals in the lower Northeast and eastern provinces, it said.
The storms would develop in the North and Central regions, including Bangkok, later in the week.
The department advised people in storm-hit areas to avoid open ground, large trees, and unstable constructions. Farmers should beware of damage to crops and livestock, it added.
The dangers of heatstroke during Thailand’s hot season were underlined last week when politician-tycoon Chonsawat Asavahame died of the condition aged 54.
Heatstroke occurs when the body’s temperature rises above 40C.
"The body cannot even sweat at this point because blood flow to the skin stops, making it feel cold and clammy," the BBC said. Other symptoms include confusion, fatigue, slurred speech, loss of consciousness, and seizures.
Without timely help, heatstroke can prove fatal. Sufferers should be wiped down with a cold wet cloth to cool their bodies. They should also drink plenty of water to rehydrate.