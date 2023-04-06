11 commercial banks no longer send SMS with links to clients: BOT

The BOT added that Bangkok Bank, the BAAC and the GHB also no longer send emails with attached links for clients to click on.

The central bank said Bangkok Bank and the BAAC have also stopped using social media to attach links to clients to seek their personal information via OTP (one-time password).

The central bank said if bank clients receive an SMS, social media messages or emails with attached links from these banks, they must assume that they were sent by scammers to phish for key data to hack their bank accounts.