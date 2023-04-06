28 Thais among world’s 2,640 billionaires on Forbes list

The three richest Thais among the world's 2,640 billionaires on the list are Dhanin Chearavanont of the Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi of the TCC Group, and Sarath Ratanavadi of Gulf Energy Development.

Dhanin, senior chairman of Thailand's largest food and agriculture conglomerate CP Group, was ranked by Forbes as the world’s 116th richest person with a net worth of US$14.9 billion (508 billion baht) in 2023.

He was followed by alcohol and real estate tycoon Charoen, who ranked 118th with estimated assets of $14.8 billion (505 billion baht), and energy tycoon Sarath at 141st with $12.3 billion (420 billion baht) in estimated assets.

In addition to Dhanin, other members of the Chearavanont family also made the list.