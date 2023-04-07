Police launch home-minding service for Songkran

Thousands of Thais are expected to start heading home from April 12 to celebrate the traditional Thai New Year on April 13. The public holiday for the three-day festival runs until April 18 this year.

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) on Friday announced its scheme aimed at ensuring no one breaks into people’s homes while they enjoy the long holiday break.

People can join the programme via the mobile applications “OBS I Service” or “ฝากบ้าน 4.0” from tomorrow (Saturday), said the RTP.

After installing the app, registrants choose the police station closest to their homes, then select the icon “Leave my home with this station”.

They are also asked to present their ID card and provide details of the house/neighbourhood and any specific information for patrolling officials.

The RTP advised people to keep their valuables in a secure place, and check the locks on gates, doors and windows to make sure that they work properly before leaving home to go on holiday. Police urged householders with CCTV cameras installed to check they are operational.

Songkran revellers were also advised not to wear jewellery or expensive items during water fights, as they could be lost in the crowd or attract snatchers.

The police added that officers will be dispatched to monitor Songkran activities, hospitals, bus stops and public parks to ensure public safety over the long holiday.

In emergencies, the public can call the 191 police hotline or contact the nearest police station, they added.