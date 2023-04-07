Thailand working jointly with Laos and Myanmar to tackle border smog

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday presided over a meeting with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing to discuss transborder smog and how to jointly resolve the crisis that is affecting the lives of people in the three countries.

Senior officials from Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar also met with Thailand's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment personnel to establish a framework for addressing the issue together.

The meeting was aimed at setting up a framework for negotiations to foster collaboration in addressing the issue, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs acting as the Thai secretary and the Pollution Control Department serving as the central agency to coordinate implementation.