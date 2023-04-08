Alarming increase in scam calls found in Thailand

Whoscall, the anti-fraud caller ID mobile application highlights the growing problem of scam calls and messages in its annual report by revealing it identified 405.4 million scam calls and messages around the world during 2022.

Even though scam calls decreased compared to the previous year, it remains a significant issue as scam calls in Thailand increased by 165% resulting in 17 million scam calls in 2022. The report also reveals that the details of 45% of all Thai mobile numbers –13.5 million numbers, were leaked during the year. The issue highlights the continuing spread of scams and security issues around the world.

Manwoo Joo, Gogolook’s Chief Operating Officer said “The growing threat of fraudulent activities, and their impact on the anti-fraud industry. According to Fortune Business Insight, the industry is projected to reach US$129.2 billion by 2029, reflecting a 22.8% compound annual growth rate.

With the rise of generative AI and vulnerabilities in enterprise digital transformation, fraudulent technologies and their consequences are expected to intensify in the future. To combat the growing threat of fraudulent activities, Gogolook are partnering with several strategic partners in Thailand and around the world to develope innovative solutions to tackle these threats and protect our customers from malicious attacks.

Our collaborative efforts aim to provide comprehensive anti-fraud protection and ensure the safety and security of Whoscall users.”