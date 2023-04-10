Unofficial results of election to be announced by 10pm on May 14

EC secretary-general Sawang Boonmee made the statement during a training course the agency was holding for members of the press on reporting the general election results.

The training was held on Monday at TK Palace Hotel in Bangkok to ensure accuracy in reporting, as well as to enhance cooperation among government agencies and the media in publicising the correct voting procedures to voters before the election date.

Thai voters will elect 400 constituency MPs and 100 party-list MPs on May 14, paving the way for the formation of a new government. Advance voting in Thailand will be held on May 7.

Sawang urged the press to double-check their sources and study election-related laws thoroughly before making any important announcement to the public to avoid creating confusion.

He added that the EC would announce both official and unofficial vote counts, with the latter focusing on quick reporting on which party/candidate is leading. The unofficial vote count will not be in real-time, as that would require a large staff and there could be some inaccuracies, he said.

Sawang said the first unofficial vote count should come in no later than 7pm on May 14, two hours after the polling stations close at 5pm nationwide, with updates every half hour.

The complete unofficial vote count from all constituencies would be released not later than 10pm, he said.